Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) is Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s 6th Largest Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up about 6.5% of Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership’s holdings in Booking were worth $37,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,846,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,762,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,788.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,630.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2,228.99.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $24.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,803.58, for a total value of $532,056.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $2,375.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. UBS Group upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,060.00 to $2,320.00 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,060.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,138.41.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

