Bonterra Energy (BNE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.35

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$14.35 and last traded at C$14.44, with a volume of 67246 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.61.

BNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$19.00 to C$19.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$21.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “c$17.99” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of C$60.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.70 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th.

In other news, insider George Frederick Fink purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

