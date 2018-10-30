Bojangles Inc (BOJA) Short Interest Down 27.9% in October

Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,422 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the September 28th total of 2,358,494 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 343,199 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bojangles by 8.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bojangles by 27.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bojangles by 399.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 199,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 159,406 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bojangles in the second quarter valued at about $4,204,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bojangles by 30.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 382,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 88,343 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BOJA opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bojangles has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $17.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.12 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Bojangles had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $140.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bojangles will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

BOJA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. TheStreet cut Bojangles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Bojangles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Bojangles in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

