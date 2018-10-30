Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $30.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.88. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

In other Boise Cascade news, VP Kelly E. Hibbs sold 4,114 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $182,250.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,674.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Wayne M. Rancourt sold 9,872 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $442,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,981.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,472 shares of company stock worth $1,567,444. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCC. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Vertical Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Boise Cascade from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

