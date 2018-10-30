Boeing Co (BA) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,782 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Boeing makes up approximately 1.2% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Boeing by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $335.59 on Tuesday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $255.33 and a one year high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Argus reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

