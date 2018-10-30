BNP Paribas (BNP) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €50.00 ($58.14) target price from research analysts at Cfra in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cfra’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €68.30 ($79.42) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €65.25 ($75.88).

Shares of BNP stock traded up €0.64 ($0.74) on Tuesday, reaching €62.45 ($72.62). 7,560,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

