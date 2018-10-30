BMO Capital Markets Trims Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Target Price to $48.00

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.40.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $31.39 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $927.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.89 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,898,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 316.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.