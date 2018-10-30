BMO Capital Markets Boosts ResMed (RMD) Price Target to $109.00

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ResMed in a report on Sunday, July 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.67.

ResMed stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. ResMed has a 52 week low of $81.52 and a 52 week high of $116.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $588.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 7th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $206,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.88, for a total value of $69,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,482 in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

