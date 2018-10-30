Blue Chip Partners Inc. Has $4.39 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 65.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KO. ValuEngine raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.68.
KO opened at $46.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.68%.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
