Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.77 EPS

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.77), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 108.91%.

Blue Capital Reinsurance stock opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $75.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of -0.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. Blue Capital Reinsurance’s payout ratio is -24.29%.

BCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

