Blue Bird (BLBD) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLBD. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $17.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.40 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.12. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $15.66 and a 1 year high of $26.95.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $314.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.90 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 969,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $27,155,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Hennessy sold 8,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $183,577.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,577.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,005,750 shares of company stock worth $27,976,317 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Blue Bird by 51.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after buying an additional 184,451 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 16,108.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $467,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 940.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Buses and Aftermarket Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation.

