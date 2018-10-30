Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th.

Bloomin’ Brands has a payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bloomin’ Brands to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.33. 1,864,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,392,217. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $16.30 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 215.75%. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Raymond James raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.70.

In related news, Chairman Elizabeth A. Smith sold 152,587 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $2,815,230.15. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 394,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,104.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donagh Herlihy sold 7,581 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $151,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,668 shares of company stock worth $3,033,945 in the last ninety days. 7.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.