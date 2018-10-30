BlackRock Inc. Has $15.44 Million Position in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 77,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.33% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $15,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $393,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 20.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter worth $480,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.79. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.20.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.20 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

