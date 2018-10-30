BlackRock Inc. Buys 22,721 Shares of Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Red Lion Hotels Co. (NYSE:RLH) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,303,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Red Lion Hotels worth $15,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,986,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,369,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 266.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 101,580 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Red Lion Hotels in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,506,000. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in Red Lion Hotels by 22.3% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 613,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 111,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 18,200 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $252,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 807,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,879.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pacific Opportunity F. Columbia sold 50,858 shares of Red Lion Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $628,604.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,917 shares of company stock worth $4,954,786. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Red Lion Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Red Lion Hotels from $14.50 to $16.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:RLH opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Red Lion Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Red Lion Hotels (NYSE:RLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $38.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.32 million. Red Lion Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 2.80%.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, doing business as RLH Corporation, operates as a hospitality and leisure company the United States. It operates in two segments, Company Operated Hotels and Franchised Hotels. The company owns, manages, and franchises upscale, midscale, and economy hotels under the Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotels, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, Settle Inn, Americas Best Value Inn, Canadas Best Value Inn, Signature and Signature Inn, and Country Hearth Inns & Suites brands; America's Best Inn & Suites, Jameson Inns, Lexington Hotels & Inns, and 3 Palm Hotels brands; and Value Inn Worldwide and Value Hotel Worldwide brands.

