BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 47.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 59.8% during the second quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 12,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 7,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Davy Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Cibc Bank USA boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.8% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $403.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,704. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.55. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $376.31 and a one year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.71 EPS for the current year.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut BlackRock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $575.00 to $565.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $607.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.08.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $409.59 per share, with a total value of $819,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,998.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,520. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

