BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,504,668 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,934,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Harvard Bioscience worth $15,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBIO. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,565,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 270,306 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 255.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 49,292 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $424,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 181.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 76,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Harvard Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.68 million, a P/E ratio of 79.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $6.70.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Duchemin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $927,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Gagnon sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $51,289.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,904 shares of company stock worth $2,193,381 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets scientific instruments, systems, and lab consumables used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation instruments that are marketed under the Biochrom, Libra, WPA, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, and BTX brand names.

