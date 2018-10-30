Blackcrane Capital LLC Invests $21.02 Million in Transocean LTD (RIG)

Blackcrane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,506,470 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,015,000. Transocean accounts for 18.3% of Blackcrane Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blackcrane Capital LLC owned 0.33% of Transocean at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 100.0% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -173.33 and a beta of 1.47. Transocean LTD has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $14.47.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 99.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.20 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Transocean in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.79.

In other news, Director Vincent J. Intrieri acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.62 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

