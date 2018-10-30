Blackbaud (BLKB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackbaud had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 27.70%. The firm had revenue of $209.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.46-2.52 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.46-2.52 EPS.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.05. 13,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,840. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.62. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $120.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Blackbaud news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 3,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $287,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,024.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 2,652 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $255,016.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,316.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLKB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Blackbaud currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

