Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $109.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.98 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BSM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. 502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.38. Black Stone Minerals has a 1 year low of $16.36 and a 1 year high of $19.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.66%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $250,163.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 287,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,053,617.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brock Morris sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $323,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,814.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

