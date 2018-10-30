Bitblocks Achieves Market Cap of $105,076.00 (BBK)

Bitblocks (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, Bitblocks has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitblocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. Bitblocks has a market capitalization of $105,076.00 and $3,896.00 worth of Bitblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007490 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00333859 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00020448 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00001377 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000361 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001258 BTC.

About Bitblocks

BBK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitblocks’ total supply is 42,544,372 coins and its circulating supply is 28,382,257 coins. The official website for Bitblocks is bitblocksproject.com . Bitblocks’ official Twitter account is @BitBlocks_

Buying and Selling Bitblocks

Bitblocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitblocks should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

