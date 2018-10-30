BipCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $15,700.00 (BIP)

BipCoin (CURRENCY:BIP) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, BipCoin has traded flat against the dollar. BipCoin has a market cap of $15,700.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BipCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BipCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004380 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000244 BTC.

BipCoin Profile

BipCoin (CRYPTO:BIP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 16th, 2016. BipCoin’s total supply is 1,627,261 coins. BipCoin’s official Twitter account is @bipcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . BipCoin’s official website is bipcoin.org

Buying and Selling BipCoin

BipCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BipCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BipCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BipCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

