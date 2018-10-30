BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Given a $127.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wedbush set a $127.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $126.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $2.08 on Monday, reaching $91.68. The company had a trading volume of 11,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,615. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.87 and a beta of 1.61. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $75.81 and a 52-week high of $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.83.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $149,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,594,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine J. Heron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $96,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,345,343 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 42,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $254,000.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

