BIO-TECHNE (TECH) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.75.

TECH stock opened at $177.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. BIO-TECHNE has a 1 year low of $121.26 and a 1 year high of $206.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $180.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.24 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $884,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,731.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of BIO-TECHNE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 2.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at $13,827,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 13.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 66.1% during the third quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in BIO-TECHNE during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

