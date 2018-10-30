Bio-Path (BPTH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 1785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bio-Path stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BPTH) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.75% of Bio-Path worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

