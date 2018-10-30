Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) Releases Q4 2018 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) updated its fourth quarter 2018 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BGFV. ValuEngine upgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Big 5 Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

BGFV stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,323. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The firm has a market cap of $100.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of -0.87.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.12). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $239.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.73 million. Research analysts expect that Big 5 Sporting Goods will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

