Biechele Royce Advisors Has $6.36 Million Stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (CHS)

Biechele Royce Advisors grew its holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 734,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 402,801 shares during the quarter. Chico’s FAS makes up approximately 4.0% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $6,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 24,935 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of NYSE:CHS traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 284,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.70. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $544.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.02 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

