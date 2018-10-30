BidaskClub Upgrades Bancorp (TBBK) to “Hold”

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of TBBK opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $514.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.31). Bancorp had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $121.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $240,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,376,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBBK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 573,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,302,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 126,576 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, commercial accounts, and prepaid and debit cards.

