BidaskClub Lowers National CineMedia (NCMI) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on National CineMedia from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National CineMedia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of NCMI stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $650.92 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.58. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.48 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $302,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 526,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard purchased 182,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, with a total value of $1,567,151.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 431.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of National CineMedia by 51.2% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 29,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

