BidaskClub Downgrades Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN) to Strong Sell

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

FLXN stock opened at $14.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $570.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 12.90 and a quick ratio of 12.78. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $29.10.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flexion Therapeutics news, CFO David Arkowitz acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.42 per share, with a total value of $93,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 44,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Clayman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $223,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,047.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 34,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

