Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,944 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,483,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,310,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,934,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,020,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,223,000 after purchasing an additional 412,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,530,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,540,000 after purchasing an additional 758,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.73. The company had a trading volume of 543,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,504. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.0874 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 22nd.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.