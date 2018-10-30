Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Hamborner Reit (HAB) a €12.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on Hamborner Reit (ETR:HAB) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Commerzbank set a €10.40 ($12.09) price objective on Hamborner Reit and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.80 ($12.56).

Hamborner Reit stock opened at €8.88 ($10.33) on Friday. Hamborner Reit has a 1-year low of €8.73 ($10.15) and a 1-year high of €10.08 ($11.72).

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a stock exchange-listed public limited company that exclusively operates in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yielding commercial properties. The company has sustainable rental incomes, with a nationally dispersed substantial property portfolio as its foundation.

