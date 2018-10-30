Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 687 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 23,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $86.14.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

