Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.57 and a twelve month high of $143.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.7826 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.