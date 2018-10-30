BELLWAY PLC/ADR (BLWYY) and Its Rivals Critical Comparison

BELLWAY PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: BLWYY) is one of 51 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare BELLWAY PLC/ADR to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. BELLWAY PLC/ADR pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 52.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BELLWAY PLC/ADR 0 0 1 0 3.00 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 196 477 681 24 2.39

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 27.59%. Given BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BELLWAY PLC/ADR has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BELLWAY PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors 26.46% 4.14% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BELLWAY PLC/ADR and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BELLWAY PLC/ADR $3.24 billion $575.33 million 8.19 BELLWAY PLC/ADR Competitors $1.37 billion $341.67 million 16.97

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. BELLWAY PLC/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BELLWAY PLC/ADR has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BELLWAY PLC/ADR’s rivals have a beta of 0.99, indicating that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.7% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BELLWAY PLC/ADR rivals beat BELLWAY PLC/ADR on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About BELLWAY PLC/ADR

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land. Bellway p.l.c. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

