BELLUS Health (BLU) Shares Down 14.6%

BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) was down 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 112,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 241,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, July 6th.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.21% and a negative net margin of 7,295.45%. The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter.

BELLUS Health Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various other partnered clinical-stage drug development programs, including KIACTA, a novel drug candidate for the treatment of patients suffering from active pulmonary sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for Fragile X Syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

