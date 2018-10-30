Bell Asset Management Ltd Has $9.77 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Bell Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 2.0% of Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bell Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 669.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 155.6% in the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60.

In other Starbucks news, insider Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 5,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,600.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 295,832 shares of company stock worth $15,834,037. 3.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.62.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.