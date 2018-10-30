Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €86.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.27 ($113.11).

Shares of BEI opened at €92.86 ($107.98) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

