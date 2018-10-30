Beiersdorf (BEI) PT Set at €86.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($117.44) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €97.27 ($113.11).

Shares of BEI opened at €92.86 ($107.98) on Friday. Beiersdorf has a 12 month low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 12 month high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

