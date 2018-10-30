Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €101.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €101.00 ($117.44) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.27 ($113.11).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock traded down €2.96 ($3.44) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €89.90 ($104.53). 699,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

