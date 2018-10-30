Beiersdorf (BEI) Given a €101.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) has been given a €101.00 ($117.44) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Barclays set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.27 ($113.11).

Shares of Beiersdorf stock traded down €2.96 ($3.44) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €89.90 ($104.53). 699,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a 52-week low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a 52-week high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

