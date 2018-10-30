Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $269,253.00 and $8,446.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015709 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded up 62.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 47.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 164,941,208 coins and its circulating supply is 159,655,548 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io . Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

Beetle Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

