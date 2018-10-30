Beach Energy (BEPTF) Upgraded to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Beach Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised Beach Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Beach Energy from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of BEPTF stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. Beach Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

