BCE (BCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 1st. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. BCE has set its FY18 guidance at $3.45-3.55 EPS.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.29. BCE has a fifty-two week low of $38.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. Edward Jones upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Scotiabank upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BCE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

