Basf (BAS) PT Set at €76.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €76.00 ($88.37) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BAS. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Baader Bank set a €93.00 ($108.14) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Societe Generale set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.61 ($106.52).

Shares of ETR BAS opened at €66.66 ($77.51) on Tuesday. Basf has a 52-week low of €78.97 ($91.83) and a 52-week high of €98.70 ($114.77).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Performance Products, Functional Materials & Solutions, Agricultural Solutions, and Oil & Gas. The Chemicals segment offers solvents, plasticizers, monomers, and glues, as well as raw materials for detergents, plastics, textile fibers, paints and coatings, crop protection products, and medicines.

