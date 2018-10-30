Barrick Gold Corp Forecasted to Post FY2018 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (ABX)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Barrick Gold had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ABX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Shares of ABX stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The company has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $1,582,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $790,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 351.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 184,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 257,484 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 221.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 507,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 349,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 568,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

