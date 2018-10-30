Barings LLC Sells 8,390 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Barings LLC lessened its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,195,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,472,000 after buying an additional 234,593 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,269,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $194,894,000 after buying an additional 55,510 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 42,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 8,631 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 198,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,418,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ACN. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Accenture to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.37.

In other news, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total transaction of $5,223,793.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $382,236.19. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,604 shares of company stock valued at $10,332,891. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $141.47 and a twelve month high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $1.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.