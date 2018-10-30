Barings LLC Invests $3.12 Million in Equinor ASA (EQNR) Stock

Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EQNR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.14 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

Recommended Story: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.