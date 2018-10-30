Barings LLC Increases Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Barings LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,266 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 763 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Sun Life Financial INC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 389.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 832 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,365,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,686,989.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.35, for a total value of $2,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,384,360. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Electronic Arts to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $176.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $132.00 price objective on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.87.

NASDAQ EA opened at $91.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.12 and a 1-year high of $151.26.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

