BankFinancial (BFIN) vs. WCF Bancorp (WCFB) Head-To-Head Review

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) and WCF Bancorp (NASDAQ:WCFB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BankFinancial and WCF Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankFinancial 0 0 1 0 3.00 WCF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

BankFinancial has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WCF Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BankFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WCF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. BankFinancial pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankFinancial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. BankFinancial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of BankFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of BankFinancial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of WCF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BankFinancial and WCF Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankFinancial $62.59 million 3.95 $9.00 million $0.63 22.49 WCF Bancorp $4.44 million 5.13 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

BankFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than WCF Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BankFinancial and WCF Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankFinancial 18.99% 7.84% 0.97% WCF Bancorp 1.82% 0.31% 0.07%

Summary

BankFinancial beats WCF Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers multi-family and nonresidential real estate, construction and land, and commercial loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, the company provides various financial products and services, such as cash management, fund transfer, bill payment and other online and mobile banking transactions, automated teller machines, safe deposit boxes, trust, wealth management, and general insurance agency. Further, it offers financial planning services; and sells property and casualty, and other insurance products on an agency basis. It operates 19 full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, Lake, and Will Counties. BankFinancial Corporation was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for WCF Financial Bank that various banking products and services. The company accepts deposit accounts, such as statement savings, money market, and NOW accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate loans; non-owner occupied one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising new and used automobile loans, home improvement and home equity loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposits. The company also invests in securities. It operates one full-service branch in Independence, Iowa. WCF Bancorp, Inc. is based in Webster City, Iowa.

