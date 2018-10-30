Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $448.31 Million Position in Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,262,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,856 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of Zoetis worth $448,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Zoetis by 604.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 3,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 259.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in Zoetis by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.63.

ZTS stock opened at $89.65 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $63.03 and a 12-month high of $94.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 72.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, insider Kristin C. Peck sold 5,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 135,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.55, for a total transaction of $12,359,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,467 shares of company stock worth $19,502,725 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets veterinary vaccines and medicines in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.