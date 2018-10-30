Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 64,786 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,331,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,786 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $475,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 843.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 192.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LYB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.46.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $88.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $121.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

