Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $6,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 351.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 2,051.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on THO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

Shares of THO stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $161.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.36). Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 24th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer purchased 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $408,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

